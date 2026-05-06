Max Holloway Speaks Out About Conor McGregor Fight Rumor

Max Holloway has been linked to a blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor recently, and now he’s spoken out about it.



Industry insider Ariel Helwani had been suggesting that Holloway vs. McGregor could potentially take place at UFC 329 on July 11th, but while he’d be interested in the fight, ‘Blessed’ said he’s not had any contact with UFC officials about it.



“Maybe, we’ll see what happens,” Holloway told Paramount. “I’m seeing all the talk that you guys see. I really didn’t hear anything yet but that wouldn’t be a bad time.

“You’re only as good as your last fight they say, and we’re going to get everybody forgetting about that last fight as soon as possible.”

Holloway also admitted that he would like to avenge his previous decision loss to McGregor early in their UFC careers back in 2013.



“I mean we have history,” Holloway said. “We fought a very long time ago. I told you guys, if somebody’s got one over me, I want to get him back. I’d love to get him back. With him having all this talk of coming back and everybody talking about how serious he actually is. It looks like he’s training and taking it and really wanting to come back to fight. It’s exciting.

“He looks hungrier. He looks super hungry. He just did a boxing exhibition not too long ago so that was pretty cool to see him. I would just like to get one back. It’s a huge fight. It’s a big fight. Anything with Conor McGregor is huge but having history with the dude, being able to get one back would be cool. I’ve got to get my get backs on one of the guys. If I can keep knocking down the list, that would be great.”