Max Holloway Speaks Out About Conor McGregor Fight Rumor

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Max Holloway Speaks Out About Conor McGregor Fight Rumor

Max Holloway has been linked to a blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor recently, and now he’s spoken out about it.

Industry insider Ariel Helwani had been suggesting that Holloway vs. McGregor could potentially take place at UFC 329 on July 11th, but while he’d be interested in the fight, ‘Blessed’ said he’s not had any contact with UFC officials about it.

“Maybe, we’ll see what happens,” Holloway told Paramount. “I’m seeing all the talk that you guys see. I really didn’t hear anything yet but that wouldn’t be a bad time.

“You’re only as good as your last fight they say, and we’re going to get everybody forgetting about that last fight as soon as possible.”

Holloway also admitted that he would like to avenge his previous decision loss to McGregor early in their UFC careers back in 2013.

“I mean we have history,” Holloway said. “We fought a very long time ago. I told you guys, if somebody’s got one over me, I want to get him back. I’d love to get him back. With him having all this talk of coming back and everybody talking about how serious he actually is. It looks like he’s training and taking it and really wanting to come back to fight. It’s exciting.

“He looks hungrier. He looks super hungry. He just did a boxing exhibition not too long ago so that was pretty cool to see him. I would just like to get one back. It’s a huge fight. It’s a big fight. Anything with Conor McGregor is huge but having history with the dude, being able to get one back would be cool. I’ve got to get my get backs on one of the guys. If I can keep knocking down the list, that would be great.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 238 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 238 Embedded Episode 2

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres To Headline UFC Fight Night 280

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres To Headline UFC Fight Night 280

Dana White Gives New UFC: White House Update On Attendance And Weather Concerns

Dana White Gives New UFC: White House Update On Attendance And Weather Concerns

Tom Aspinall Shares Positive Eye Injury Update

Tom Aspinall Shares Positive Eye Injury Update

UFC 328 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 328 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 328 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 328 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 328 Fight Card

UFC 328 Fight Card

Johnny Walker Moves Up To Heavyweight To Fight Ante Delija At UFC Fight Night 282

Johnny Walker Moves Up To Heavyweight To Fight Ante Delija At UFC Fight Night 282

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us