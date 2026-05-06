Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Promo Was All AI Generated

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Promo Was All AI Generated

Dana White has confirmed fans suspicions that the recent UFC: White House (aka UFC Freedom 250) promo video is AI generated, aside from the actual fight footage used.

In fact, White reveals that even his own voice in the promo is made by AI as the UFC CEO unashamedly leans into the controversial technology.

“The White House promo that we just did is AI,” White confirmed on the Katir Miller podcast. “The whole promo is AI, even my voice isn’t my real voice.

My guys put together the whole promo for the White House without one guy going into the sound booth; filming or anything. The only thing that’s real is the fight footage… It’s not the future, it’s now. It’s already happening.”

The comments on the YouTube video for the promo are littered with fans complaining about the company cheapening the product by using what is essentially fake footage and audio, but White has so far shown no signs of backing down from using it in the future.

Check out the promo below and scroll down to watch White’s full interview.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Max Holloway Speaks Out About Conor McGregor Fight Rumor

Max Holloway Speaks Out About Conor McGregor Fight Rumor

UFC 238 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 238 Embedded Episode 2

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres To Headline UFC Fight Night 280

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres To Headline UFC Fight Night 280

Dana White Gives New UFC: White House Update On Attendance And Weather Concerns

Dana White Gives New UFC: White House Update On Attendance And Weather Concerns

Tom Aspinall Shares Positive Eye Injury Update

Tom Aspinall Shares Positive Eye Injury Update

UFC 328 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 328 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 328 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 328 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 328 Fight Card

UFC 328 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us