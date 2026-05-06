Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Promo Was All AI Generated

Dana White has confirmed fans suspicions that the recent UFC: White House (aka UFC Freedom 250) promo video is AI generated, aside from the actual fight footage used.



In fact, White reveals that even his own voice in the promo is made by AI as the UFC CEO unashamedly leans into the controversial technology.



“The White House promo that we just did is AI,” White confirmed on the Katir Miller podcast. “The whole promo is AI, even my voice isn’t my real voice.



“My guys put together the whole promo for the White House without one guy going into the sound booth; filming or anything. The only thing that’s real is the fight footage… It’s not the future, it’s now. It’s already happening.”



The comments on the YouTube video for the promo are littered with fans complaining about the company cheapening the product by using what is essentially fake footage and audio, but White has so far shown no signs of backing down from using it in the future.



Check out the promo below and scroll down to watch White’s full interview.

New Episode with @danawhite



1:25 – UFC Freedom 250 Details

4:15 – Dana on Trump haters

5:20 – Should politics and sports be separate?

7:29 – How UFC Freedom 250 is changing sports

8:04 – First impressions of Conor McGregor & Ronda Rousey

9:30 – Health & Safety in the UFC

12:13… pic.twitter.com/yKJpXMLRps — The Katie Miller Podcast (@katiemillerpod) May 5, 2026