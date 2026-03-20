UFC Fight Night 270 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 270 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 270 weigh-ins have now concluded in London ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145)
Michael Aswell (145) vs. Luke Riley (146)
Michael Page (171) vs. Sam Patterson (170)
Iwo Baraniewski (206) vs. Austen Lane (205)
Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (186)
Kurtis Campbell (145) vs. Danny Silva (145)

Prelims

Mason Jones (156) vs. Axel Sola (156)
Losene Keita (146) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)
Brando Pericic (264) vs. Louie Sutherland (264)
Mantas Kondratavičius (185) vs. Antoni Trocoli (185)
Felipe Franco (227) vs. Mario Pinto (257)
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (156) vs. Shem Rock (156)
Shanelle Dyer (116) vs. Ravena Oliveira (116.5) – Oliveira missed weight by 0.5lbs
Luana Carolina (144) vs. Melissa Mullins (136) – Carolina missed weight by 8lbs – fight cancelled!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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