Diego Lopes Reveals He’s Fractured Both Feet But Doesn’t Require Surgery After UFC 325

Diego Lopes has revealed that he suffered fractures in both of his feet during his unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in their featherweight titl rematch at UFC 325 on Saturday night.



The initial word from Lopes manager was that there were fears he had broken both feet and the concern was that could keep him out of action for some time, but Lopes has since posted that it’s not quite as bad as was feared.



“Everything is fine,” Lopes wrote on Instagram stories. “The initial diagnosis at arena was that I might have broken both feet. We went to the hospital, they ran tests and everything was fine—just some fractures in both feet but surgery isn’t necessary.

“I’ll be using boots and crutches for a few weeks.”

Saturday night marked the 31-year-old Lopes’ second attempt to get the better of Volkanovski and win the title, but as in their first fight last year he struggled to deal with the champions slicker footwork and more clinical striking, though he did manage to knock down the Aussie ace momentarily with a hook in the third round.



Lopes is now 6-3 overall since joining the UFC in 2023, and having beaten other notable stars in the division like Jean Silva, Brian Ortega and Sodiq Yusuff he’s likely to still be a significant player at 145lbs for some time to come.