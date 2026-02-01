Benoit Saint Denis TKO’s Dan Hooker In 2nd Round At UFC 325

Benoit Saint Denis TKO’s Dan Hooker In 2nd Round At UFC 325

Benoit Saint Denis used his relentless takedown threat and grappling advantage to get the better of Dan Hooker tonight at UFC 325 and was eventually rewarded with a 2nd round TKO finish.

Round One

Body kick from Saint Denis. He reaches for a takedown, but doesn’t get it. BSD goes in again for a takedown, but Hooker tries to counter with a guillotine choke. There’s a scramble and then they go back upright.

Body kick from Hooker, but BSD catches that and is working for the takedown again. Hooker trying for the guillotine again and gets free.

Hooker lands a kick to the body again. Now a front kick to the midsection. BSD with a punch.

BSD with another straight punch and then into another takedown attempt against the cage. Hooker punching to the body as he reverses the position. They jockey for position and then separate.

Body kick for Hooker. Another one almost landed to the head as BSD ducked. There’s a bit of a takedown battle then they clinch up against the cage. Judo throw from Saint Denis to get Hooker down.

North South position from BSD and is now working on a potential kimura. Hooker defends and is able to get back up. Elbow strike from BSD and body work from Hooker.

Hooker landing punches as he moves backwards. BSD pressing forward throwing strikes and that sets up a takedown. Saint Denis landing solid punches on the mat late in the round. A little blood showing from Hooker’s scalp.

Round Two

Body kick for Saint Denis and then clinches up. Hooker moving out of danger and then looking for strikes. BSD closes the distance and Hooker continues to work for guillotine chokes when his opponent goes for the takedown.

Saint Denis determined to get Hooker down, but it’s actually a failed takedown attempt from his opponent that enables him to settle on top. BSD quickly starts battering Hooker with big elbows. He’s in full mount, but slides down to half-guard as he sinks in an arm triangle choke. Hooker able to defend just enough though to hang on in there, but there’s little margin for error here.

Eventually BSD gives up on the choke and instead goes back to blasting him with big elbows and now Hooker is bleeding significantly near his left eye.

Another barrage of elbow strikes from full mount. Relentless here, but Hooker is covering up as best he can to stay in the fight. Saint Denis with more elbows, then punches. More and more left and right hands land, albeit not with big power, and finally the ref decides that’s enough. the TKO finish for BSD comes at 4.45mins of the 2nd round.

