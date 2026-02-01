Tallison Teixeira Beats Tai Tuivasa By Unanimous Decision At UFC 325

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Tallison Teixeira Beats Tai Tuivasa By Unanimous Decision At UFC 325

Tallison Teixeira completely ran out of steam before the final bell tonight at UFC 325, but his work in the earlier rounds against an equally tired Tai Tuivasa ensured he emerged with a unanimous decision win.

Round One

Tuivasa immediately on the front foot applying pressure and looking for strikes, but Teixeira is able to take him down.

Teixeira keeping Tuivasa down and starts landing a few solid elbows. Tuivasa onto his knees and struggling to stand. He does manage to, but Teixeira is still clinched up and is able to trip him back down to the mat.

Teixeira gets full mount and lands an elbow. Back to half-guard now. He lands a couple of punches. Tuivasa traps an arm. Teixeira wrenches it free. Teixeira lands an elbow.

Teixeira steadily chipping away with occasional punches and lands another elbow too. A few more strikes land. Tuivasa now finally battling back to his feet, narrowly missing a knee strike in the process.

Tuivasa immediately marching forward again and ends up in the clinch against the cage. Tuivasa opts to just stay there and slow things down in the final seconds of the round.

Round Two

Teixeira misses with a front kick upstairs and then unleashes a punch behind it. Leg kick for Tuivasa.

Inside leg kick from Tuivasa and a head kick attempt that just comes up short from Teixeira.

Teixeira just misses with another big strike. Tuivasa with a short combo. Body kick for Teixeira. Low kick for Tuivasa. He lands another and almost knocked Teixeira off-balance.

Low kicks for Teixeira. Inside leg kick for Tuivasa. Now a hard one on the outside of the calf.

Right hand lands nicely for Tuivasa. Teixeira lands a three-piece combo and Tuivasa just eats them, but is then slow to react when Teixeira goes for the takedown and that enables him to land it.

Tuivasa almost able to get out from under him, but isn’t able to escape before Teixeira gets back on top. Teixeira able to pass to full mount now.

Tuivasa gives up his back and is now flattened out. Teixeira with a few left hands. Back to full mount and Teixeira smothers Tuivasa in the final minute of the round. Tuivasa trying to punch from his back, but not much happening there.

Round Three

Tuivasa with low kicks. Teixeira fires back with hooks. Tuivasa fends off a takedown attempt.

Tuivasa with a couple of sloppy swinging punches. He’s tired, but so is Teixeira. Tuivasa opts to clinch up, perhaps to get a breather.

A few knees to the leg from Tuivasa. Suddenly Tuivasa is looking for punches and is getting through. A big punch and Teixeira is a bit wobbled, but still standing.

Tuivasa lumbers forward. He lands another big punch and Teixeira is wilting. Tuivasa clinches up.

Another breather for him. Tuivasa at risk of getting taken down, but he musters up the strength to throw a punch and an uppercut behind it. He’s exhausted though and so he gets back into the safety of the clinch.

Tuivasa buying some time again, then fires off a few punches in close. More clinching. Teixeira trying to get the fight to the floor, but Tuivasa stuffs it. They stay on the mat. Tuivasa needs to work for a finish, but he’s running on empty. He starts to chip away with body punches. He’s working up to a final flurry, but isn’t able to summon the strength to find the big punch he needs.

Decision

Teixeira was able to use his advantage on the mat to get the better of the first couple of rounds, and so Tuivasa’s rally in the striking department in the final round wasn’t enough to swing the fight in his favor. Teixeira wins by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 325 Post-Fight Press Conferencec Video

UFC 325 Post-Fight Press Conferencec Video

Alexander Volkanovski Defeats Diego Lopes For 2nd Time By Decision At UFC 325

Alexander Volkanovski Defeats Diego Lopes For 2nd Time By Decision At UFC 325

Benoit Saint Denis TKO’s Dan Hooker In 2nd Round At UFC 325

Benoit Saint Denis TKO’s Dan Hooker In 2nd Round At UFC 325

Mauricio Ruffy TKO’s Rafael Fiziev In 2nd Round At UFC 325

Mauricio Ruffy TKO’s Rafael Fiziev In 2nd Round At UFC 325

Quillan Salkilld Submits Jamie Mullarkey In 1st Round At UFC 325

Quillan Salkilld Submits Jamie Mullarkey In 1st Round At UFC 325

UFC 325 Results (Live)

UFC 325 Results (Live)

UFC 325 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 325 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

Petr Yan Rehabbing After Back Surgery

Petr Yan Rehabbing After Back Surgery

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us