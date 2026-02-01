Mauricio Ruffy TKO’s Rafael Fiziev In 2nd Round At UFC 325

By Ross Cole

Mauricio Ruffy delivered a 2nd round TKO finish against Rafael Fiziev tonight at UFC 325.

Round One

A couple of kicks come up short from Fiziev in the opening 30 seconds. Ruffy with a low kick. Now a calf kick from Fiziev.

Fiziev pressuring nicely and then bursts into a good left hand. Missed knee strike from Ruffy. Fiziev with a leg kick.

Ruffy clinches up against the cage. Nice short elbow strike. Now he backs away. Fizizev circles and then lands a body kick.

Jab for Ruffy. Low kick for Fiziev. Ruffy not getting much room to work. He lands a jab. He finds that jab again.

Ruffy steps out with a left hook. Fiziev with a punch. Ruffy threatens with a head kick, but Fiziev blocks it.

Body kick for Fiziev. Jab for Ruffy. Another missed knee from Ruffy, but lands a punch afterwards.

Hard right hand for Ruffy. He lands another right. Now back to his crisp jab.

Round Two

Body kick for Fiziev. Jab for Ruffy. Spinning back kick to the body from Ruffy. Inside leg kick for Fiziev. Another body kick for Fiziev. Punch for Ruffy.

Fiziev trying to press forward behind the left hand but doesn’t connect. Low kick for Fiziev. Latest jab lands for Ruffy. Constant pressure from Fiziev to give Ruffy limited space to operate near the cage.

Hard right hand for Ruffy. Wheel kick attempt from Fiziev, but isn’t quite able to land it and loses his balance in the process.

Body punch for Fiziev. He lands there again. Jabs exchanged. Right hand from Ruffy. Now a crisp left hook for him.

Body kick for Fiziev. Jab for Ruffy. Low kick from Fiziev. powerful straight right from Ruffy and Fiziev staggers backwards on unsteady legs! Another punch puts Fiziev down.

Ruffy looking for the finish now and Fiziev is trying his best to survive, but he’s struggling to clear the cobwebs. Ruffy stands over him and rains down a few more punches that force the ref to step in to end the fight. Ruffy wins by TKO at 4.30mins of the second round!

