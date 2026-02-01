Alexander Volkanovski Defeats Diego Lopes For 2nd Time By Decision At UFC 325

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his featherweight title against Diego Lopes in their main event rematch tonight at UFC 325, emerging with another unanimous decision victory.

Round One

The headlining featherweight title rematch is underway in Sydney!



Low kick from Lopes as both fighters take their time to settle in the opening minute. Another low kick from Lopes as Volkanovski was looking for one too.



Volkanovski with a low kick then shoots for a takedown that doesn’t pay off and Lopes lands a right hand off the back foot in response.



Low kicks exchanged. Right hand for Volkanovski. Lopes pops out the jab. He tries for a head kick, but it comes up short.



Volkanovski with a calf kick and Lopes tries to return fire. Volkanovski closing the distance now and clinches up against the cage while hunting for a possible takedown opportunity.



Lopes able to break away. Right hand lands for Volkanovski and a jab. Lopes shakes his head after that, suggesting it didn’t hurt.



Solid body kick for Lopes just as the round comes to an end.



Round Two



Volkanovski circling and switching stances. Inside leg kick from the champion. He lands it again. Now an outside calf kick.



Missed low kick from Volk and Lopes takes the opportunity to land a hard one of his own.



Lopes just misses on an uppercut attempt. Calf kick for Lopes. Now a couple of short right hands from the challenger. Body kick for Lopes.



Jab from Volkanovski. Lopes steps in punching to the body. Low kick for Lopes. Lopes bursts forward to land an uppercut and Volk lands a left hand in response.



Volkanovski steps into a punch now and Lopes counters. The champ comes forward again with a one-two. Volkanovski backs off now. Right hand over the top from Volkanovski.

Left and a solid right hand behind it from Volk. Lopes drives into a takedown attempt, but Volkanovski seizes on a guillotine choke. He’s hopped onto Lopes, but then loses his grip on it and Lopes gets on top. Lopes gets to the back and looking for a choke as the round ends.

Round Three



A lot of fakes from both men as the opening minute of the third round passes by.



Low kick for Lopes. Jab for Volkanovski. Light jab from Lopes as Volk was switching stances.



Right hand for Volkanovski Brief clinch and Lopes with an elbow over the top before they separate.



Lopes misses a punch and gets caught with a good counter by Volk. Volk lands again in close and Lopes looked a bit dazed for a moment.



Lopes recovers quickly. Volkanovski with a jab. Bit of a lull, but then Volkanovski rushes forward with a good punch, but gets caught by a right hook in the process and falls to his knees for a split-second.



Volk straight back up and seems ok. Knee from Lopes to the body in close.



Round Four



Inside leg kick from Lopes. Low kick from Lopes and a right hand from Volkanovski. The champ lands his jab. Now a calf kick. Good right hand for Volk after Lopes misses a kick.



Leg kick for Lopes. Leg kick for Volkanovski and gets a punch in response from Lopes. Good right hand for the champ after faking a kick.



Another punch for Volk. Body kick from Lopes. Another couple of low kicks from Lopes.



Lopes misses with a hook. Nice jab for Volk. Leg kick for Lopes. Right hand from Volkanovski.



Calf kick for Volk. He throws another kick but it strays to the groin and Lopes needs a timeout to recover.



Lopes soon recovers and then get back to it. Head kick attempt from the challenger is blocked. Swing and a miss from Lopes.



Quick jab from Volk. Lopes gets aggressive with a flurry and does land as Volk briefly looks to exchange before backing up.



Round Five

Volkanovski still smooth with his footwork and looks fresh, but Lopes has good cardio too.



Low kick and a jab for Volk. The champ is working off the jab here. Suddenly he goes for a single leg and lands it. Lopes counters with a guillotine choke attempt. Volk opts to stand up and Lopes lands a knee on the way.



Volkanovski with a jab. Now a takedown attempt from the champ against the cage, but Lopes stopping him from completing it. Volk still working against the cage. Lopes takes control of the clinch though and then lands a takedown.



Volk scrambling and stands, but Lopes is on his back with a hook in. Lopes comes off the back and is now back in for another takedown attempt. Volk defending against that and turns him into the cage.



Volkanovski trying for a trip takedown, but Lopes keeps his balance. Lopes goes for a kimura and tries to sweep. Volk aware and emerges on top. Lopes still trying to work a submission, but Volk gets free and is now mounted on Lopes, but facing away from him.



Volk raising his hands in the air, feeling secure in this position. Final seconds of the round and he’s turning and looking to land some rapid-fire ground-and-pound.



Decision

Volkanovski was again able to use his superior striking technique, range management and footwork to get the better of Lopes over five rounds, and though he was dropped for a split-second in the third he still cruises to a decisive unanimous decision victory (49-46 x2, 50-45).