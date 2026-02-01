Quillan Salkilld Submits Jamie Mullarkey In 1st Round At UFC 325

Quillan Salkilld earned his 4th UFC victory in a row tonight with a first round submission win over Jamie Mullarkey.

Round One

Inside leg kick from Salkilld. He lands another. Good takedown entry from Salkilld, but doesn’t get Mullarkey down. He continues working for it, but then from the clinch against the cage lands a couple of punches.



Mullarkey reverses the position though and now it’s his turn to work for a takedown. He manages to get Salkilld down, but he pops right back up and is straight back to striking.



Calf kick from Salkilld. He tries for a takedown, but Mullarkey drives forward and presses him into the cage. The action stalls a bit from this clinch position, but then Salkilld suddenly lands a powerful slamming takedown.



Mullarkey gives up his back and Salkilld gladly takes it and starts working for a rear-naked choke. It’s more of a crank than anything and it’s effective as Mullarkey is forced to tap out just 3.02mins into the opening round.