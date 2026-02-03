Karyn Bryant Confirms She’s No Longer Part Of UFC Broadcast Team

Long-time UFC host Karyn Bryant has now officially confirmed that she’s no longer part of the UFC’s broadcast team for the new Paramount+ era.

The 57-year-old Bryant had been with the UFC for the past 14 years, regularly hosting the pre and post-fight shows among other duties and was a popular part of the team.

She remained through both the FOX and ESPN era’s, but that run has now come to an end.

“I just want to let you guys know that after 14 years, my time at the UFC desk is over,” Bryant said on Instagram. “I am not moving forward with them in the Paramount era. But I had an incredible time over the last 14 years. I have gotten to see and do some incredible things. I do want to thank the people that I worked with who worked so hard to put the shows on. I always want to thank the crew who gets there before we do and stay after and all they do is work hard to make us look good. I really do appreciate you guys.

“I have had so much fun over the last years. I will say I think the thing I’m going to miss the most is just BS-ing and shooting the crap with my fighters in the room beforehand, before we go on the air and all that stuff.”

Bryant went on to confirm that she’ll still be staying in the MMA space via her YouTube channel, where she has over 200,000 subscribers.

“Rashad Evans and I are still going to be keeping the band together,” Bryant said. “We’ve kind of revived. We’ll be talking about MMA. But listen: I have been doing this for so long. I started in combat sports with Showtime Championship Boxing in 2006. So I have been doing this a very long time. I’m not stopping.”

Check out Bryant’s full video message below, and scroll down to watch her UFC 325 reaction show with Rashad Evans.

