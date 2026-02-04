Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

Michael ‘Venom’ Page will fight Sam Patterson in a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night 270 in London, England on March 21st.

Page had previously vented his frustration at not being able to get fights booked at his preferred weight of 170lbs, claiming that the UFC repeatedly told him that, “nobody’s available,” in that division, while offering him match-ups at 185lbs instead.

The 38-year-old Page did accept two fights at middleweight last year, and did well, beating both Shara Magomedov and Jared Cannonier, but was still determined to compete back down at welterweight.

And now his wish has been granted, but it’s not the high-profile fight he may have believed he had earned as he’s instead being paired up with the unranked Patterson.

The 29-year-old Patterson may doesn’t have much name value yet in the UFC, but he’s acquitted himself well in the Octagon over the past couple of years.

Admittedly, Patterson’s UFC run didn’t get off to a good start, suffering a 75 second KO loss in his promotional debut back in March of 2023 while competing at lightweight.

However, Patterson then moved up to 170lbs and has since gone on a four-fight winning streak, stopping each opponent inside the first round by either strikes or submission.

Patterson’s career record now stands at 14-2-1, but this is certainly a big step up in competition for him.

Page vs. Patterson joins the main card of a UFC Fight Night 270 line-up that will be headlined by a featherweight fight between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy.

