Justin Gaethje Believes He’ll Headline UFC: White House Event Against Ilia Topuria

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Justin Gaethje Believes He’ll Headline UFC: White House Event Against Ilia Topuria

Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett to win the UFC’s interim lightweight title last month, and now he believes he’s destined to fight current champion Ilia Topuria in the main event of the prestigious UFC: White House event on June 14th.

“Ilia Topuria on the White House [card]. It has to be. No other option,” Gaethje said on The Pat McAfee show when asked about his next fight. “Walking out of the Oval Office, into the cage, wearing the flag. I’ve been speaking [it] into existence since I fought [Rafael] Fiziev last year. I thought it would be Topuria in January, and then I would fight and defend my belt on the White House card in June.

“Things change up, can’t control everything. Ilia takes a step back, has some personal issues. I still get to fight for an interim championship, which makes me a champion on paper, which gives me Ilia Topuria on the White House in June.”

Gaethje’s prediction comes in timely fashion given that Topuria has just declared that, “the champ is back!!!” alongside training photos and videos after taking some time out to deal with personal issues after breaking up with his wife.

While there’s nothing more than that to Topuria’s message, Marca reports that he’s now come to an agreement with his wife regarding a recent lawsuit against him, and that the case has now been dismissed.

Topuria is reportedly back to training at his home gym in Madrid and now has his eyes on fighting on the White House card.

As one of the sport’s biggest stars in 2026, Topuria certainly fits the bill as a potential headliner for that one-off show on the grounds of the White House, and Gaethje is confident that the title unification bout against him is now in pole position to secure that spot.

“I think we’re going to main event it,” Gaethje said. “I think we’ll be the main event. I’m totally guessing, throwing sh*t against the wall right now, but what else?

“They had me specifically above Amanda [Nunes] and Kayla [Harrison], and that’s the biggest fight in women’s MMA, and they had me above them. I can’t imagine [not headlining it].”

That being said, Gaethje acknowledges that he’d also be open to fighting Conor McGregor at the event instead

“If it’s McGregor, then McGregor’s going to fight me, and we’ll be main event anyways,” Gaethje said. “If Ilia didn’t come back, they’d strip him, I’d become the undisputed [champion], and then McGregor gets to fight whoever he wants. I guess that would be an option.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 266 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 266 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 266 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 266 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 266 Promo Video

UFC Fight Night 266 Promo Video

Bo Nickal Underlines His Desire To Fight Colby Covington At UFC: White House Event

Bo Nickal Underlines His Desire To Fight Colby Covington At UFC: White House Event

Jon Jones Confirms He Has Severe Arthritis, But Still Wants One Last Fight At White House

Jon Jones Confirms He Has Severe Arthritis, But Still Wants One Last Fight At White House

Brandon Moreno Now Fights Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Fight Night 268

Brandon Moreno Now Fights Lone’er Kavanagh At UFC Fight Night 268

Robert Whittaker 90% Certain He’ll Fight At 205lbs Next

Robert Whittaker 90% Certain He’ll Fight At 205lbs Next

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Fights Sam Patterson At UFC Fight Night 270

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us