Jon Anik Explains Why He Thinks UFC: White House Event May Have 6-7 Title Fights

President Trump claimed late last year that the UFC: White House event in June may have as many as 8 or 9 title fights, but while Dana White has since appeared to play that down, UFC commentator Jon Anik has now explained why he believes 6-7 championship bouts may be a real possibility.



“So eight sounds idealistic, and awfully ambitious,” Anik said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast. “But I do believe… that we are moving in a direction in which you might see six or seven undisputed titles contested on the White House lawn.”



Anik then went on to note how the UFC’s currently announced title fights in the coming months may be leaving room for a stacked White House card.

“Well, if you think about it, they’re getting UFC 324 and UFC 325 in the can by Feb. 1,” Anik said. “All of those champions are going to be cleared. The month of February, I think, has no numbered events, right? Then, the first numbered event in March is being headlined by a non-undisputed title — the ‘BMF’ belt — which doesn’t really count, right?

“And then you think a numbered event in April or May, and then June 14, a lot of these champions are going to be available, if not held out.”



Anik also speculated on exactly who might get the chance to fight on the historic one-of-a-kind event.



“The heavyweight title, Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, probably going to be on the White House lawn — maybe Aspinall [with the eye injury]. I think, what you are going to get in first or second quarter, is like Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira.

“But Khamzat Chimaev, probably going to fight on the White House lawn. Alex Pereira, why would you trot him out there sooner? He’s already said he wants to wait for the White House. Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan, potentially.”