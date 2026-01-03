UFC’s Entire Fight Library Now Available On Paramount+

By Ross Cole

UFC's Entire Fight Library Now Available On Paramount+

The UFC’s first live event of the Paramount+ era might not be until UFC 324 airs on January 24th, but for the time being fight fans now have access to every event in the promotion’s history on the subscription channel.

All 323 numbered events since the UFC began in 1993 are now available to watch, in addition to hundreds of Fight Night events, while the real hardcore fans can even take in the ‘Countdown’ and ‘Embedded’ content for each event too.

There’s also the ability to watch events sorted by decade, or even to watch a specific fighter’s entire collection of fights in the promotion.

For fans in the United States there’s never been a better time to follow the sport as the previous era’s business model revolving around expensive pay-per-views has now been scrapped in favor of all the numbered events now airing live on Paramount+ for the price of a monthly subscription fee, amounting to a saving of over $1,000 per year.

There’s a few more weeks to wait until the first live numbered event airs, but after that it’s full steam ahead as UFC 324 on January 24th brings a stacked card headlined by an interim lightweight title clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, with female GOAT Amanda Nunes returning to challenge bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event.

And just a week later on January 31st comes UFC 325 fronted by a featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, with Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event.

