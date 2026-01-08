Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez Targeted For UFC 327

Former strawweight title contender Tatiana Suarez is set to fight Loopy Goodinez at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida on April 11th.



A former TUF Season 23 winner all the way back in 2016, the 35-year-old Suarez managed to battle through a terrible run of injuries and health issues over the years to finally get a strawweight title shot in 2025.



However, despite having long been tipped as a potential future champion, Suarez came up short on the night, losing convincingly by unanimous decision against Zhang Weili.

That spoiled Suarez’s previously unblemished 10-0 record in the sport, but she’s since bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos in September, leaving her ranked No.2 heading into her next match-up.



Now she’ll be going up against the 32-year-old Godinez, who came into last year off the back of two defeats in 2024, but she did a good job of turning things around by claiming victories over Julia Polastri and Jessica Andrade to end 2025 ranked at No.6.



Suarez vs. Godinez joins a UFC 327 card that currently only has one other fight attached to it, with a light-heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker also confirmed for the show.



