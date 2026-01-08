Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez Targeted For UFC 327

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez Targeted For UFC 327

Former strawweight title contender Tatiana Suarez is set to fight Loopy Goodinez at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida on April 11th.

A former TUF Season 23 winner all the way back in 2016, the 35-year-old Suarez managed to battle through a terrible run of injuries and health issues over the years to finally get a strawweight title shot in 2025.

However, despite having long been tipped as a potential future champion, Suarez came up short on the night, losing convincingly by unanimous decision against Zhang Weili.

That spoiled Suarez’s previously unblemished 10-0 record in the sport, but she’s since bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos in September, leaving her ranked No.2 heading into her next match-up.

Now she’ll be going up against the 32-year-old Godinez, who came into last year off the back of two defeats in 2024, but she did a good job of turning things around by claiming victories over Julia Polastri and Jessica Andrade to end 2025 ranked at No.6.

Suarez vs. Godinez joins a UFC 327 card that currently only has one other fight attached to it, with a light-heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker also confirmed for the show.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa Set For UFC Fight Night 267

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa Set For UFC Fight Night 267

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber Rematch In The Works For UFC Fight Night 271

Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber Rematch In The Works For UFC Fight Night 271

Michael Morales Reacts Angrily To Website Adding Loss To His Undefeated Record

Michael Morales Reacts Angrily To Website Adding Loss To His Undefeated Record

Jones Cormier bitter rivals

Jon Jones Wants To Fix Relationship With Daniel Cormier During Reality Show Head-To-Head

UFC 2025 Year In Review Video: Part 2

UFC 2025 Year In Review Video: Part 2

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Rematch Set For UFC 326

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Rematch Set For UFC 326

Zhang Weili’s Coach Says Mackenzie Dern Title Fight Should Be Next

Zhang Weili’s Coach Says Mackenzie Dern Title Fight Should Be Next

Jon Anik Explains Why He Thinks UFC: White House Event May Have 6-7 Title Fights

Jon Anik Explains Why He Thinks UFC: White House Event May Have 6-7 Title Fights

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us