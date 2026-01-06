Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Rematch Set For UFC 326

A middleweight rematch between Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira has been announced for UFC 326 in Las Vegas on March 7th.

Ferreira had originally been scheduled to fight Paulo Costa at this event, but his opponent withdrew the day after Christmas for undisclosed reasons.

Instead the UFC have now drafted in the 33-year-old ‘Robocop’ Rodrigues instead as he looks to avenge a 1st round KO loss at the hands of Ferreira back in January of 2023.

Since then Rodrigues has won five out of six fights and is coming off back-to-back victories over Jack Hermsson and Roman Kopylov, which has left him ranked No.14 in the 185lb division.

As for the also-33-year-old Ferreira, he’s gone 5-2 since, including a trio of victories over Armen Petrosyan, Jackson McVey and Marvin Vettori last year, but is not currently ranked.

Rodrigues vs. Ferreira joins a UFC 326 card that’s set to be headlined by a symbolic ‘BMF’ title fight between current champion Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, while Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega Caio Borralho vs. Reiner de Ridder will also feature on the main card.

