Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has indicated this year that he’s starting to consider when he’ll retire from the sport, but it seems that might not mark the end of his combat sports career.



“Yeah, it interests me for sure. Certainly,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade podcast regarding when asked about potentially competing in boxing.

“It definitely interests me especially like not have to go through the boxing circuit the way like a lot of guys did. If I can move straight up to these, what are you going to call them? What kind of fights are these? They’re like the UFC guys coming into boxing doing … Those sort of fights. You know what I’m talking about.”

“I think there’s some money to be made there,” continued Whittaker. “I think it’ll keep me fit. I think it’s definitely an aspect of the sport that I enjoy. I’ve always loved striking. To move into that field would be cool. It would be a nice, fresh change.”

Earlier in the year Whittaker had spoken of his plan to have a “fairytale ending” in the UFC by taking four more fights that would lead him back to the 185lb title before retiring.



However, a split-decision loss to Reiner de Ridder in his only fight of 2025 appears to have poured cold water on that plan, and so it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll continue to compete before hanging up his gloves.



