Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has indicated this year that he’s starting to consider when he’ll retire from the sport, but it seems that might not mark the end of his combat sports career.

“Yeah, it interests me for sure. Certainly,” Whittaker said on his MMArcade podcast regarding when asked about potentially competing in boxing.

“It definitely interests me especially like not have to go through the boxing circuit the way like a lot of guys did. If I can move straight up to these, what are you going to call them? What kind of fights are these? They’re like the UFC guys coming into boxing doing … Those sort of fights. You know what I’m talking about.”

“I think there’s some money to be made there,” continued Whittaker. “I think it’ll keep me fit. I think it’s definitely an aspect of the sport that I enjoy. I’ve always loved striking. To move into that field would be cool. It would be a nice, fresh change.”

Earlier in the year Whittaker had spoken of his plan to have a “fairytale ending” in the UFC by taking four more fights that would lead him back to the 185lb title before retiring.

However, a split-decision loss to Reiner de Ridder in his only fight of 2025 appears to have poured cold water on that plan, and so it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll continue to compete before hanging up his gloves.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Andrei Arlovski Speaks Out About Brawl With Jack Doherty And His Entourage

Andrei Arlovski Speaks Out About Brawl With Jack Doherty And His Entourage

Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua And Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Highlights Video

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua And Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Highlights Video

Rampage Jackson

Quinton Rampage Jackson Diagnoses Sean Strickland After Meeting Him For First Time

anderson silva ufc 200

Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley While Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Three Influencers At Once

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Three Influencers At Once

Chael Sonnen Unsure If He’ll Be Part Of UFC Analyst Team As ESPN Deal Concludes

Chael Sonnen Unsure If He’ll Be Part Of UFC Analyst Team As ESPN Deal Concludes

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us