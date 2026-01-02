Joe Rogan Praises Wrestling Phenom Gable Steveson While Sending Chilling Warning To Heavyweight Division

Joe Rogan has just had wrestling ace turned MMA fighter Gable Steveson on his podcast, where he sung his praises and warned the rest of the heavyweight division that they are in big trouble if he signs for the UFC.



The 25-year-old Steveson is a former Olympic wrestling gold medalist who is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers of his generation.



And after a list of accomplishments in that sport as long as your arm, Steveson is now turning his attention to MMA with impressive results so far, having won his debut back in September by KO in 98 seconds, followed by a brief side quest over to dirty boxing for a 15 second KO victory in October, before rounding out the year back in MMA with a 24 second TKO stoppage in November.



“I sent Dana White a text message. I said ‘Everyone’s f*cked,” Rogan told Steveson on his show while discussing how impressed he was with his fighting ability.



“That kinda speed is crazy,” Rogan continued. “That kind of speed, incorporated with elite wrestling is crazy.



“The heavyweight division is so shallow right now. You’ve got Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones if he chooses to fight again, Francis [Ngannou]…if by some miracle they can work something out and bring him back to the UFC. Other than that there’s no one compelling for like a championship calibre fighter. There’s basically four or five guys on earth that are in this championship calibre class. And you’re already there, which is nuts, and you haven’t even fought in the UFC yet.



“When I watched you move and I watched you fight I was like, ‘ok, how do you stop that? Whose got the skills to be able to stop that?’ And in mind there’s like only a few guys that’s going to be a problem. The Francis Ngannou’s, the Ciryl Gane’s and the Tom Aspinall’s. That’s it! The only problem is gonna be you getting fights. That kinda speed is banana’s for a 250lb man.”



With that kind of ringing endorsement it’s surely now inevitable (if it wasn’t already) that Steveson will be joining the UFC ranks sooner rather than later this year.

