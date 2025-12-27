Eryk Anders vs. Brad Tavares Booked For UFC Fight Night In March

A middleweight fight between Eryk Anders and Brad Tavares has been booked for a UFC Fight Night event on March 14th at the Apex in Las Vegas.



The 38-year-old Anders had headed into 2025 in good spirits after claiming back-to-back victories in the previous 12 months.



However, a spinning backfist KO loss courtesy of Christian Leroy Duncan in August halted his progress and proved to be his only appearance in this calendar year.



That leaves Anders with a 9-9-1 record in the Octagon as he now looks to get back into the win column in 2025.



To do so he’ll have to defeat a fellow veteran in the 38-year-old Tavares, who went 1-1 this year.



He started promisingly with a unanimous decision victory over Gerald Meerschaert in March, but then suffered a TKO loss against Robert Bryczek in September.



Tavares has now been fighting in the UFC since all the way back in 2010, posting a 16-11 record overall, but it’s worth noting that seven of those losses came in his last eleven fights.



Anders vs Tavares joins a UFC Fight Night event on March 14th that doesn’t yet have a headlining bout, but will also include Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson.