Eryk Anders vs. Brad Tavares Booked For UFC Fight Night In March

By Ross Cole

A middleweight fight between Eryk Anders and Brad Tavares has been booked for a UFC Fight Night event on March 14th at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old Anders had headed into 2025 in good spirits after claiming back-to-back victories in the previous 12 months.

However, a spinning backfist KO loss courtesy of Christian Leroy Duncan in August halted his progress and proved to be his only appearance in this calendar year.

That leaves Anders with a 9-9-1 record in the Octagon as he now looks to get back into the win column in 2025.

To do so he’ll have to defeat a fellow veteran in the 38-year-old Tavares, who went 1-1 this year.

He started promisingly with a unanimous decision victory over Gerald Meerschaert in March, but then suffered a TKO loss against Robert Bryczek in September.

Tavares has now been fighting in the UFC since all the way back in 2010, posting a 16-11 record overall, but it’s worth noting that seven of those losses came in his last eleven fights.

Anders vs Tavares joins a UFC Fight Night event on March 14th that doesn’t yet have a headlining bout, but will also include Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

