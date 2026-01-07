Jon Jones Wants To Fix Relationship With Daniel Cormier During Reality Show Head-To-Head

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will serve as opposing coaches on ALF Reality, Russia’s answer to ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reality show, but despite talk of that potentially leading to more bad blood between the two, Jones sees things differently.



“I think it would be great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show,” Jones said as he prepares to film the series in Thailand. “Obviously him and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me very much, me beating him twice, but I think him coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked up relationship.

“But I have no problems with him. I think, if anything, him coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship.”

Time will tell if that’s the case as the two have had a heated rivalry over the years that at it’s peak led to one of the most notorious brawls in the history of the sport

That was back in 2014 when the two attended a pre-fight presser to promote their upcoming title clash at UFC 178.



Things quickly spiralled out of control when the two went head-to-head during a photo-op on stage and Jones got too close for comfort, leading to DC shoving him backwards.



Jones instantly retaliated by firing off punches and then pushed DC off-stage, before following him backwards into the crowd to continue the melee until the two were finally separated.



Jones would go on to beat Cormier twice in the Octagon in 2015 and 2017, but their fights were not without controversy, with Jones having tested positive for cocaine just a month before their first fight, while their second fight was amended from a KO to a no-contest ruling after Jones tested positive for PED’s.

While Jones may now be happy to leave all their past drama behind, Cormier may think differently as he still holds a grudge over everything that transpired between them in the past, and in fact just recently was talking up the idea of the two having a wrestling match.



“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle is going to see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m going to kick his ass like you would never believe,” Cormier said on his ‘Funky And The Champ’ podcast with Ben Askren. “Because guess what, I still shoot. I still train wrestlers every single day.”