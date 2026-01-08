Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber Rematch In The Works For UFC Fight Night 271

A flyweight rematch between former champion Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber is in the works for UFC Fight Night 271 in Seattle, Washington on March 28th.



Grasso had initially been scheduled to fight Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 later this month, but had to withdraw due to an injury and so was replaced by Natalia Silva.



The 32-year-old now has an extra couple of months to prepare for her next fight as she attempts to get back to winning ways after losing back-to-back fights against Valentina Shevchenko and Natalia Silva by unanimous decision.



Prior to that Grasso had been unbeaten in six fights after moving up to 125lbs in 2020, winning the title along the way, and so she’s still ranked No.3 in the division.



The 27-year-old Barber was one of the first fighters to face Grasso at flyweight back in 2021, but suffered a unanimous decision loss on that occasion.



Barber has gone unbeaten since then, racking up seven wins in a row, including victories over the likes of Amanda Ribas, Andrea Lee and most recently Karine Silva to take the No.5 spot on the rankings.



That latest win just last month was particularly significant for Barber as it came following a year-and-a-half battle with a mystery illness that had left her suffering from multiple seizures among other symptoms.



Grasso vs. Barber is the first fight to be attached to the UFC Fight Night 271 event in Seattle.