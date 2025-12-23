Colby Covington Roasts Jake Paul For ‘Jackass’ Style KO Loss To Anthony Joshua

By Ross Cole

Colby Covington Roasts Jake Paul For ‘Jackass’ Style KO Loss To Anthony Joshua

Colby Covington couldn’t resist the urge to give his thoughts on Jake Paul’s KO loss to Anthony Joshua this past weekend on Netflix, likening it to the time ‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knockville tried to fight ‘Butterbean.

“Well that one wasn’t scripted, and if it was, Anthony Joshua never got the script,” Covington said on his YouTube channel. “This fight reminded me of the episode of Jackass where Johnny Knoxville had a boxing match with Butterbean in the department store. People tuned in to see if Jake was dumb enough to actually go through with getting mangled by a heavyweight boxer. Just like Johnny Knoxville, Jake delivered in embarrassing Jackass fashion.”

There is certainly some validity to Covington’s claim when you consider that famous ‘Jackass’ prankster Johnny Knoxville’s decision to allow ex-heavyweight boxer and MMA fighter Eric Esch, aka ‘Butterbean’, to hit him with full power in a fight on the show led to him being badly KO’d, resulting in a broken orbital bone and severe concussion that lasted for six weeks.

This past weekend Jake Paul didn’t fare much better as he was KO’d by former heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua live on Netflix, and while he wasn’t rendered unconscious, the fight-winning punch did break his jaw in two places, resulting in him having to undergo surgery to insert titanium plates and remove several of his teeth.

