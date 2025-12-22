Andrei Arlovski Speaks Out About Brawl With Jack Doherty And His Entourage

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Andrei Arlovski Speaks Out About Brawl With Jack Doherty And His Entourage

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has spoken out for the first time since he went viral on Saturday night after successfully defending himself against several of notoriously obnoxious influencer Jack Doherty’s entourage in a brawl following the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event in Miami.

Doherty is well known for deliberately provoking people live on stream by bumping into them and then hiding behind his bodyguard, but he picked the wrong person this time as Arlovski turned around to confront him.

At that point Doherty’s entourage tried to attack Arlovski, but he sent one staggering backwards and had a brief exchange with the huge bodyguard, before bundling another assailant to the ground and kicking him.

Doherty’s bodyguard wisely opted not to get involved any further and the universally disliked influencer soon gathered up his cronies and bid a hasty retreat.

“First of all, I didn’t beat [up] anyone, I just stopped the threat,” Arlovski said in an Instagram Story. “They were threatening me, my wife, my kid and I have another friend [who was there]. I did what I was supposed to do, what every man is supposed to do. Stop the threat. I didn’t beat them. I just stopped the threat.”

“I guess because they were looking for content for their website and I guess I was the victim. They thought maybe it was going to be easy content for YouTube. Maybe that’s why. Maybe I’m old. Maybe because it was three idiots and a big bodyguard.

Arlovski went on to acknowledge that the bodyguard did land a punch while he was dealing with the first attacker.

“Actually it’s kind of weird because I saw him walking but I didn’t pay attention, he said he might be with him and he kind of landed one punch. I have to be more alert and pay attention to people that come around. That’s the lesson.”

Arlovski went on to say he would “absolutely” be willing to fight Doherty’s bodyguard in the future.

“That guy he was sneaky,” Arlovski said. “He sucker punched me and I didn’t accept this f*cking punch, to be honest with you.

“They just tried to film some content I guess. [Jack Doherty] was successful at hiding behind his bodyguard’s back and ran away.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Robert Whittaker Admits He’d Entertain Boxing Matches After UFC Career Concludes

Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Tony Ferguson Wins 2nd Boxing Match And Andrew Tate Suffers Upset Defeat

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua And Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Highlights Video

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua And Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley Highlights Video

Rampage Jackson

Quinton Rampage Jackson Diagnoses Sean Strickland After Meeting Him For First Time

anderson silva ufc 200

Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley While Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Three Influencers At Once

Watch Sean Strickland Beat Up Three Influencers At Once

Chael Sonnen Unsure If He’ll Be Part Of UFC Analyst Team As ESPN Deal Concludes

Chael Sonnen Unsure If He’ll Be Part Of UFC Analyst Team As ESPN Deal Concludes

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us