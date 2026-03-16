Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry Joins Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card On Netflix

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By Ross Cole

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry Joins Rousey vs. Carano Fight Card On Netflix

Another big fight has been added to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight card on May 16th, with Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry now signed for the show, which will air live on Netflix.

Diaz, who will be 41 by the time the fight comes around, hasn’t fought in MMA since his final UFC bout back in 2022 against Tony Ferguson, which he won by submission.

Diaz has however undertaken two pro-boxing bouts since then, starting with his debut in the sport against Jake Paul in 2023, which he lost by unanimous decision.

That was followed by a rematch against Jorge Masvidal, this time in the boxing ring, which he won by majority decision in 2024.

Now Diaz returns to the sport that made him a star, where he’ll go up against the 34-year-old Perry, who like him hasn’t competed in MMA since he left the UFC in 2021.

After that Perry moved on to bareknuckle boxing, which appeared to suit his skill-set and mentality well as he’s gone 6-0 in the sport over the years, beating a string of over MMA fighters there like Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, Thiago Alves and most recently Jeremy Stephens.

Like Diaz, Perry also fought Jake Paul in a boxing match, suffering a TKO loss in the 6th round back in 2024.

Diaz vs. Perry joins a card promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP promotion that will of course be headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, while Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins will take the co-main event spot.

The event would have been a big draw based on the main event alone, but credit has to go to MVP and Netflix for putting together what has the making of a genuinely star-studded undercard, even if it is only comprised of veterans nearing the end of their careers.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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