Kevin Vallejos TKO’s Josh Emmett In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

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By Ross Cole

Kevin Vallejos TKO’s Josh Emmett In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

Kevin Vallejos showed off his slick and powerful counter-striking against Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Fight Night 269 to earn a 1st round TKO victory.

Round One

The featherweight main event is underway at the Meta Apex.

Emmett starts the fight circling on the outside back-and-forth. Head kick attempt from Vallejos is blocked.

Emmett steps in with a body punch. Swing and a miss from him now. Punch for Emmett and a counter from Vallejos. Calf kick for Vallejos. Body punch from Vallejos.

Emmett with a punch, but Vallejos counters and a right hand drops the veteran for a moment.

Emmett quickly back up. Vallejos threatening on the counter again.

Emmett persisting on waiting to load up on power punches, but Vallejos is reading that like a book and the next time he does it Vallejos unleashes three punches on the counter that floors his opponent!

Vallejos quickly follows up with ground-and-pound as Emmett desperately tries to survive the onslaught. Emmett gets enough space to stand up, but he’s still on unsteady legs. Vallejos steps in again and unloads with more potent strikes, throwing accurate punches and knees, with a couple of right hands putting Emmett down again to seal aTKO finish at 3.33mins of the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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