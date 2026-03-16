UFC Fight Night 270 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 270 Fight Card

UFC fight Night 270 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 21st in London, England and we’ve got the full fight card below.

In the main event there’s a clash of undefeated featherweight contenders as the No.1 ranked Movsar Evloev puts his 19-0 career record up against Lerone Murphy’s 17-0-1 run.

In the co-main event, another undefeated fighter Luke Riley comes in off a successful UFC debut last year to fight Michael Aswell, who is 1-1 in the Octagon so far.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page returns to welterweight after back-to-back wins at middleweight to fight Sam Patterson, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

Iwo Baraniewski’s KO victory in his UFC debut took his record to a perfect 7-0 and now he goes up against Austen Lane, who has only won once in his six attempts in the Octagon.

Roman Dolidze saw a three-fight winning streak come to an end with a submission loss last time out and now fights Christian Leroy Duncan, who racked up three wins in a row last year.

Contender Series recruit Kurtis Campbell holds an 8-0 record and now makes his UFC debut in the main card opener against Danny Silva, who has gone 2-1 in the UFC.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 270 card below.

Main Card

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy
Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell
Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson
Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane
Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva

Prelims

Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola
Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita
Mário Pinto vs. Felipe Franco
Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Antonio Trócoli
Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Peričić
Shaqueme Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira
Melissa Mullins vs. Luana Carolina

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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