UFC Fight Night 270 Fight Card

UFC fight Night 270 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 21st in London, England and we’ve got the full fight card below.



In the main event there’s a clash of undefeated featherweight contenders as the No.1 ranked Movsar Evloev puts his 19-0 career record up against Lerone Murphy’s 17-0-1 run.



In the co-main event, another undefeated fighter Luke Riley comes in off a successful UFC debut last year to fight Michael Aswell, who is 1-1 in the Octagon so far.



Michael ‘Venom’ Page returns to welterweight after back-to-back wins at middleweight to fight Sam Patterson, who is on a four-fight winning streak.



Iwo Baraniewski’s KO victory in his UFC debut took his record to a perfect 7-0 and now he goes up against Austen Lane, who has only won once in his six attempts in the Octagon.



Roman Dolidze saw a three-fight winning streak come to an end with a submission loss last time out and now fights Christian Leroy Duncan, who racked up three wins in a row last year.



Contender Series recruit Kurtis Campbell holds an 8-0 record and now makes his UFC debut in the main card opener against Danny Silva, who has gone 2-1 in the UFC.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 270 card below.



Main Card



Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane

Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva



Prelims



Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola

Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita

Mário Pinto vs. Felipe Franco

Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Antonio Trócoli

Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Peričić

Shaqueme Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira

Melissa Mullins vs. Luana Carolina