Jose Delgado Earns Split-Decision Win Over Andre Fili At UFC Fight Night 269

Jose Delgado managed to earn a split-decision victory over Andre Fili tonight in a closely fought fight at UFC Fight Night 269.

Round One

Inside leg kick from Delgado. Solid body kick for him. Punch for Fili. Another good body kick from Delgado. Left hand for Fili.



Push kick from Delgado. Now a body punch. Low kick for Delgado. High kick attempt from Delgado that’s blocked then follows it up with a flurry of punches, but Fili lands a good counter-punch that staggers him to the canvas momentarily.



Lengthy jab from Fili. Now a body kick. Low kick for Delgado. Calf kick for Delgado. He just misses with a front kick upstairs.



Calf kick from Delgado, but counter-punch in response from Fili. Clash of heads now, but both men are ok.



Calf kick for Fili. Counter right from Fili as Delgado was trying to attack. Front kick to the body from Delgado.



Another calf kick for Delgado. Right hand for Fili. Fili lands a takedown. Delgado back up, but remains stuck in Fili’s clinch against the cage in the remaining seconds of the round.



Round Two



Jab for Fili. Delgado with a calf kick. Delgado tries for a single-leg, but gives up on it quickly.



Body kick for Delgado. Fili probes with the jab to the body. Calf kick for Delgado.



Punch down the pipe lands for Fili. Spinning kick to the body for Delgado. Now a solid body kick. He lands another kick to the midsection.



Delgado steps into a right hand and then continues with a big combination of punches. Good work from him and then lands a few knees from the clinch before returning to striking range.



Head kick attempt from Fili came close. solid left hand from Fili. Inside leg kick for Delgado.



Head kick attempt from Delgado is blocked. Delgado drives into a single-leg attempt and turns nicely to secure it this time. Hard elbow lands from half-guard now. Fili times a nice transition and works to his feet.



Delgado with a couple of front kicks to the body. Missed high kick from Fili. Fili times a nice takedown in the center of the Octagon.



Round Three

Fili pumps out the jab and follows up with a right hand. Calf kick for him. They both exchange the jab.



Calf kick for Delgado. Missed head kick from Fili. Body kick for Delgado. Flurry of hooks from Fili.



Left hand from Fili. Calf kick for Delgado. Clean right for Delgado. Now a one-two from Fili. Delgado kicks.



Head kick from Delgado almost broke through the guard there. A couple of right hands land for Delgado now.



Fili punches to the body and tries to follow upstairs. Good right hand over the top from Delgado might have troubled Fili for a moment.



Brief clinch and an elbow strike on the exit from Delgado. Body kick for him. Straight right for Delgado. Now a low kick.



Body punch from Delgado. Now an inside leg kick. Straight right for Fili. Delgado misses a punch and leaves himself open to a nice takedown from Fili. Delgao scrambling back up, but Fili brings him down again.



Delgado trying to land punches off his back and now Fili responding in kind in the final seconds of the round.



Decision

Good fight here with both men trading big strikes over the 15 minute fight. It’s a close one to call, but in the end it’s Delgado who emerges with the split-decision victory (29-28 x2, 28-29).