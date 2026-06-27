Abus Magomedov Submits Michał Oleksiejczuk In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 280

Abus Magomedov was in impressive form tonight against Michal Oleksiejczuk, controlling the early striking action before dropping him and then securing a submission finish.

Round One

Kick to the body from Magomedov. Feints from him and then comes in with a punch to the body.



Uppercut for Magomedov and then a couple more punches behind it. Another body kick. Now a high kick attempt that’s blocked.



Oleksiejczuk starting to pressure forward, but not yet landing, and in fact Magomedov lands a nice two-piece combo while backing up.



Another body kick from Magomedov is almost caught. Oleksiejczuk still pressuring and feels out with the jab. He misses a body punch. Inside leg kick for Magomedov.



Right hand from Magomedov as he clinches up, but Oleksiejczuk landed a counter a counter-hook too.



Magomedov pressing him into the cage and lands a knee. Oleksiejczuk breaks away. Jab lands for him.



Jab from Magomedov as Oleksiejczuk comes forward. Magomedov suddenly times a big elbow strike that buckles Oleksiejczuk’s legs for a moment.



Magomedov sees his opponent is hurt and goes in for the kill, putting him down with more punches, then quickly snatches on a guillotine submission and locks it up. It’s in tight and Oleksiejczuk isn’t getting out of this and is tapping out just as he’s going unconscious at 3.25mins of the first round.

