Gillian Robertson Defeats Amanda Lemos By Decision At UFC Fight Night 269

Gillian Robertson used her grappling advantage to earn a unanimous decision win over Amanda Lemos tonight at UFC Fight Night 269.

Round One

Lemos with a jab. She lands it again. Now a couple of front kicks to the body. Robertson looking to clinch and almost works into a guillotine choke. Back to striking range they go though.



Solid low kick for Lemos. Now back to the jab. Robertson back into the clinch against the cage. She starts working for a single-leg. Lemos is trying to defend it, but Robertson keeps working for it and lands it.



Lemos manages to work a sweep and is now landing a couple of elbows. Robertson trying to readjust to secure top position again, but unable to and Lemos lands more elbows.



Lemos working to north-south position, but Robertson scrambles and manages to get on top. Lemos stands back up, but Robertson is still clinched to her back.



Lemos with a spinning backfist and another punch behind it as she breaks away. Lemos threatening with a head kick attempt now. A couple more punches land for Lemos as the round comes to an end.



Round Two



Jab for Lemos. Now low kicks for her. Another calf kick. Robertson times a nice takedown in the center of the Octagon. Lemos tries for a guillotine, but soon gives up on that.



Robertson able to pass to side control. She moves to north south position. Robertson working for a potential armbar, but Lemos rolls to her knees. Robertson gets her back to half-guard now.



A few elbow strikes to the head from Robertson. She tries to pass to mount, but doesn’t quite get it. Bit of a scramble from Lemos, but unable to get away. Robertson gets mount for a brief moment, but can’t maintain it. Elbow strikes to the body now for her.



Lemos works over to the cage, drives up to her feet and then immediately lands a takedown of her own. Robertson able to kick her off and stand in the final seconds of the round while Lemos looks to fire off a few punches.



Round Three



Inside leg kick from Robertson. She gradually works her way into the clinch against the cage. Lemos breaks away.



Lemos works the jab. Robertson drives in for a takedown and manages to get Lemos down. Lemos back to her feet and then moves away.



Robertson quickly back into another takedown attempt against the cage. She’s working for the single-leg and looks like she’s getting it, but Lemos counters with an armbar attempt. Robertson gets out of that though and ends up in side control.



Robertson opts to go back to half-guard while working towards a potential kimura attempt. She gives up on that. She lands a few elbows to the body. Now elbows to the head. A few punches land. Lemos tries to roll, but just ends on her back.



Lemos trying to land elbows, but Robertson fires back with ground-and-pound.



Decision



Lemos established her striking advantage in the opening round, but Robertson was able to make use of her superior wrestling and grappling in the later rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).