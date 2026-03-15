UFC Fight Night 269 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 269 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors was a hard-hitting battle between Marwan Rahiki and Harry Hardwick on the main card that ended due to a nasty injury.



The first five minutes was closely fought for the most part as they exchanged strikes, but Rahiki gave a taste of things to come late in the round when he unleashed a big combination of punches. And then in the second round Rahiki again found a home for a barrage of blows that staggered Hardwick, though the UK fighter somehow survived and kept trying to fire back.



However, by this stage Hardwick’s mouth was permanently hanging open, despite not showing much signs of fatigue, leading to suspicions that the huge punches he’d eaten had done some serious damage. And sure enough, though Hardwick bravely fought on for the rest of the round, as he returned to his corner afterwards he confirmed he’d broken his jaw, leading to the fight being waved off and Rahiki being awarded a TKO victory.



Main event winner Kevin Vallejos earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after an impressive display of counter-striking against veteran campaigner Josh Emmett.



Several times in the early stages of the fight Emmett tried to surge forward with power punches, only for Vallejos to catch him on the counter with fast, accurate punches. Not heeding the warning, Emmett continued with the same strategy and soon paid the price for it as a three punch counter combo floored him. Ground-and-pound followed, and though Emmett struggled back to his feet, Vallejos unleashed punches and knees, before a couple of right hands dropped him again for a 1st round TKO finish.



Also earning a performance bonus was Manoel Sousa, who found himself in a hard fought scrap with Bolaji Oki until late in the third round as his opponent started to wilt and he capitalized by knocking him out with a big right hand.