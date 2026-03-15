UFC Fight Night 269 Post-Fight Interviews

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 269 Post-Fight Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 269 post-fight interviews with the main card winners on last night’s show from Las Vegas.

Kevin Vallejos

Gillian Robertson

Jose Delgado



Marwan Rahiki

Ion Cutelaba

Charles Johnson

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 269 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 269 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 269 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 269 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Kevin Vallejos TKO’s Josh Emmett In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

Kevin Vallejos TKO’s Josh Emmett In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

Gillian Robertson Defeats Amanda Lemos By Decision At UFC Fight Night 269

Gillian Robertson Defeats Amanda Lemos By Decision At UFC Fight Night 269

Jose Delgado Earns Split-Decision Win Over Andre Fili At UFC Fight Night 269

Jose Delgado Earns Split-Decision Win Over Andre Fili At UFC Fight Night 269

Marwan Rahiki Breaks Harry Hardwick’s Jaw For TKO Win At UFC Fight Night 269

Marwan Rahiki Breaks Harry Hardwick’s Jaw For TKO Win At UFC Fight Night 269

Ion Cutelaba Submits Oumar Sy In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

Ion Cutelaba Submits Oumar Sy In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

Charles Johnson Beats Bruno Silva By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 269

Charles Johnson Beats Bruno Silva By Split-Decision At UFC Fight Night 269

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us