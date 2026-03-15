Watch UFC Fight Night 269 post-fight interviews with the main card winners on last night’s show from Las Vegas.
Kevin Vallejos
Gillian Robertson
Jose Delgado
Marwan Rahiki
Ion Cutelaba
Charles Johnson
Watch UFC Fight Night 269 post-fight interviews with the main card winners on last night’s show from Las Vegas.
Kevin Vallejos
Gillian Robertson
Jose Delgado
Marwan Rahiki
Ion Cutelaba
Charles Johnson
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