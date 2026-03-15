Ion Cutelaba Submits Oumar Sy In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

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By Ross Cole

Ion Cutelaba Submits Oumar Sy In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 269

Ion Cutelaba showed off his grappling skills tonight at UFC Fight Night 269 with a 1st round guillotine choke victory over Oumar Sy.

Round One

Inside leg kick for Cutelaba. Calf kick for Sy. Now a front kick to the body from Sy.

Push kick from Cutelaba and a low kick. Solid low kick from Sy. Short right hand from Cutelaba. Cutelaba clinches up against the cage now. Sy reverses the position, but then Cutelaba lands a trip takedown.

Sy transitions on top, but Cutelaba is quickly up to his feet against the cage. However, Sy looks for another takedown while pulling Cutelaba away towards the center of the Octagon. It’s Cutelaba who does well to end up on top though.

Sy sizing up a potential leg lock, but doesn’t commit to it so Cutelaba reels off some ground-and-pound. Now Sy does work for that leg lock but Cutelaba pulls his limb free and stays on top.

Sy gets to his knees and tries to get on top, but Cutelaba sinks in a guillotine choke and rolls into mount with it to force a quick tap-out from Sy at 4.24mins of the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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