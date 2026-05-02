Marwan Rahiki TKO’s Ollie Schmid In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Marwan Rahiki TKO’s Ollie Schmid In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Marwan Rahiki made light work of Ollie Schmid tonight at UFC Fight Night 275 by TKO’ing him with a left hook in the first round.

Round One

Inside low kick from Schmid. Now a calf kick. Rahiki with a low kick of his own. Now a spinning kick to the body.

Rahiki tries or a wheel kick that comes up short. Another head kick attempt from him.

Rahiki steps into a calf kick. Schmid trying to land a one-two but overloads and misses.

Schmid with a leg kick. Now a high kick attempt from him. Rahiki picks out a left hand and a body kick on the other side.

Teep kicks from Schmid. Nicely timed punch from Rahiki. Rahiki unleashes a jab and then a blistering left hook that floors Schmid for a TKO finish at 2.47mins of the opening round.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 275 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 275 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Carlos Prates Demolishes Jack Della Maddalena In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Carlos Prates Demolishes Jack Della Maddalena In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Quillan Salkilld TKO’s Beneil Dariush In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Quillan Salkilld TKO’s Beneil Dariush In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Steve Erceg Defeats Tim Elliott By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 275

Steve Erceg Defeats Tim Elliott By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 275

Brando Pericic Beats Shamil Gaziev By KO At UFC Fight Night 275

Brando Pericic Beats Shamil Gaziev By KO At UFC Fight Night 275

Louie Sutherland Grinds Out Decision Win Over Tai Tuivasa At UFC Fight Night 275

Louie Sutherland Grinds Out Decision Win Over Tai Tuivasa At UFC Fight Night 275

UFC Fight Night 275 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 275 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us