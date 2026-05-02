Marwan Rahiki TKO’s Ollie Schmid In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Marwan Rahiki made light work of Ollie Schmid tonight at UFC Fight Night 275 by TKO’ing him with a left hook in the first round.

Round One

Inside low kick from Schmid. Now a calf kick. Rahiki with a low kick of his own. Now a spinning kick to the body.



Rahiki tries or a wheel kick that comes up short. Another head kick attempt from him.



Rahiki steps into a calf kick. Schmid trying to land a one-two but overloads and misses.



Schmid with a leg kick. Now a high kick attempt from him. Rahiki picks out a left hand and a body kick on the other side.



Teep kicks from Schmid. Nicely timed punch from Rahiki. Rahiki unleashes a jab and then a blistering left hook that floors Schmid for a TKO finish at 2.47mins of the opening round.