Brando Pericic Beats Shamil Gaziev By KO At UFC Fight Night 275

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By Ross Cole

Brando Pericic Beats Shamil Gaziev By KO At UFC Fight Night 275

Brando Pericic dished out a crazy amount of punishment to Shamil Gaziev tonight at UFC Fight Night 275 before finally KO’ing his tough-as-old-boots opponent in the second round.

Round One

Head kick attempt straight away from Pericic. Now a low kick. Gaziev lands to the body.

Heavy right hand from Gaziev lands and then there’s a brief exchange before ducking down and landing a takedown.

Pericic able to stand back up facing the cage as Gaziev remains clinched up. Gaziev with a few knees to the back of the thigh, but not much happening.

The ref opts to break them up. Heavy three-punch combo from Pericic. He lands again. Another jab. And again. Big left hands connect now. Another punch snaps Gaziev’s head back.

Pericic keeps landing, even getting an uppercut in there, but somehow Gaziev eats them and is then able to clinch up and walk him over to the cage.

Gaziev can’t be feeling good right now though as that was a lot of punishment and he’s bleeding now. He’s buying time to recover, but the ref opts to separate them for a lack of activity.

Pericic with a head kick attempt and then back to landing big punches. Now Gaziev lands and seems to hurt Pericic.

Gaziev lumbers forward, but Pericic recovers and starts to go back on the offensive. Gaziev busted up and looked weary, but he survives to take this to the second round.

Round Two

Calf kick and a jab for Periric. He pumps out some straight punches. Gaziev lands the jab a couple of times. Pericic with low kicks.

Pericic works the jab, but Gaziev keeps plodding forward regardless.

Kick from Gaziev. Now a kick and punches behind it from Pericic. Pericic lands another right hand. Pericic barrels forward behind a barrage of punches and snaps Gaziev’s head back. How is he still on his feet?

Uppercut from Gaziev serves as a reminder he’s still in this. Pericic snaps his head back yet again with a hard punch. Gaziev comes forward regardless and threatens with a knee before clinching up against the cage.

Gaziev taking a breather in the clinch, but the ref is quick to separate them.

Pericic with a body punch. A thumping right hand gets through and wobbles Gaziev, before another flush right behind it finally sends him crashing to the canvas for the knockout finish at 3.44mins of the second round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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