UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 275 weigh-ins have now taken place in Perth, Australia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Carlos Prates (170)
Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)
Tim Elliott (126) vs. Steve Erceg (125.5)
Marwan Rahiki (146) vs. Ollie Schmid (145.5)
Shamil Gaziev (264) vs. Brando Pericic (265)
Tai Tuivasa (265) vs. Louie Sutherland (261)
Prelims
Cam Rowston (185) vs. Robert Bryczek (186)
Junior Tafa (205.5) vs. Kevin Christian (204)
Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (190) – Meerschaert missed weight by 4lbs
Colby Thicknesse (135) vs. Vince Morales (136)
Ben Johnston (185.5) vs. Wes Schultz (186)
Jonathan Micallef (170) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)
Dom Mar Fan (155) vs. Kody Steele (156)