UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 275 weigh-ins have now taken place in Perth, Australia and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Steve Erceg (125.5)

Marwan Rahiki (146) vs. Ollie Schmid (145.5)

Shamil Gaziev (264) vs. Brando Pericic (265)

Tai Tuivasa (265) vs. Louie Sutherland (261)

Prelims

Cam Rowston (185) vs. Robert Bryczek (186)

Junior Tafa (205.5) vs. Kevin Christian (204)

Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (190) – Meerschaert missed weight by 4lbs

Colby Thicknesse (135) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Ben Johnston (185.5) vs. Wes Schultz (186)

Jonathan Micallef (170) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Dom Mar Fan (155) vs. Kody Steele (156)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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