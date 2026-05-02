UFC Fight Night 275 Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 275 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 275 results live as they happen from Perth, Australia as Jack Della Maddalena fights Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 4am ET (9am UK) with the main card going live at 7am ET (12pm UK).

Main Card

Carlos Prates defeats Jack Della Maddalena by TKO at 3.17mins of Rd3

Fight Report

Quillan Salkilld defeats Beneil Dariush by TKO at 3.29mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Steve Erceg defeats Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fight Report

Marwan Rahiki defeats Ollie Schmid by TKO at 2.47mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Brando Peričić defeats Shamil Gaziev by KO at 3.44mins of Rd2

Fight Report

Louie Sutherland defeats Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Fight Report

Prelims

Cam Rowston defeats Robert Bryczek by Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)
Junior Tafa defeats Kevin Christian by KO at 2.42mins of Rd1
Jacob Malkoun defeats Gerald Meerschaert by Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)
Colby Thicknesse defeats Vince Morales by Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)
Wesley Schultz defeats Ben Johnston by submission (guillotine choke) at 1.53mins of Rd3
Jonathan Micallef defeats Themba Gorimbo by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Kody Steele defeats Dom Mar Fan by submission (heel hook) at 3.56mins of Rd1

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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UFC Fight Night 275 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 275 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Carlos Prates Demolishes Jack Della Maddalena In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Carlos Prates Demolishes Jack Della Maddalena In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Quillan Salkilld TKO’s Beneil Dariush In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Quillan Salkilld TKO’s Beneil Dariush In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Steve Erceg Defeats Tim Elliott By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 275

Steve Erceg Defeats Tim Elliott By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 275

Marwan Rahiki TKO’s Ollie Schmid In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Marwan Rahiki TKO’s Ollie Schmid In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Brando Pericic Beats Shamil Gaziev By KO At UFC Fight Night 275

Brando Pericic Beats Shamil Gaziev By KO At UFC Fight Night 275

Louie Sutherland Grinds Out Decision Win Over Tai Tuivasa At UFC Fight Night 275

Louie Sutherland Grinds Out Decision Win Over Tai Tuivasa At UFC Fight Night 275

UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 275 Weigh-In Results And Video

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