Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 275 results live as they happen from Perth, Australia as Jack Della Maddalena fights Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4am ET (9am UK) with the main card going live at 7am ET (12pm UK).

Main Card



Carlos Prates defeats Jack Della Maddalena by TKO at 3.17mins of Rd3



Fight Report



Quillan Salkilld defeats Beneil Dariush by TKO at 3.29mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Steve Erceg defeats Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Fight Report



Marwan Rahiki defeats Ollie Schmid by TKO at 2.47mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Brando Peričić defeats Shamil Gaziev by KO at 3.44mins of Rd2



Fight Report



Louie Sutherland defeats Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)



Fight Report



Prelims



Cam Rowston defeats Robert Bryczek by Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)

Junior Tafa defeats Kevin Christian by KO at 2.42mins of Rd1

Jacob Malkoun defeats Gerald Meerschaert by Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)

Colby Thicknesse defeats Vince Morales by Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)

Wesley Schultz defeats Ben Johnston by submission (guillotine choke) at 1.53mins of Rd3

Jonathan Micallef defeats Themba Gorimbo by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Kody Steele defeats Dom Mar Fan by submission (heel hook) at 3.56mins of Rd1