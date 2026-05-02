Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 275 results live as they happen from Perth, Australia as Jack Della Maddalena fights Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 4am ET (9am UK) with the main card going live at 7am ET (12pm UK).
Main Card
Carlos Prates defeats Jack Della Maddalena by TKO at 3.17mins of Rd3
Fight Report
Quillan Salkilld defeats Beneil Dariush by TKO at 3.29mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Steve Erceg defeats Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Fight Report
Marwan Rahiki defeats Ollie Schmid by TKO at 2.47mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Brando Peričić defeats Shamil Gaziev by KO at 3.44mins of Rd2
Fight Report
Louie Sutherland defeats Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)
Fight Report
Prelims
Cam Rowston defeats Robert Bryczek by Unanimous Decision (30-27 x3)
Junior Tafa defeats Kevin Christian by KO at 2.42mins of Rd1
Jacob Malkoun defeats Gerald Meerschaert by Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)
Colby Thicknesse defeats Vince Morales by Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)
Wesley Schultz defeats Ben Johnston by submission (guillotine choke) at 1.53mins of Rd3
Jonathan Micallef defeats Themba Gorimbo by Split Decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Kody Steele defeats Dom Mar Fan by submission (heel hook) at 3.56mins of Rd1