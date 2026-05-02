Quillan Salkilld TKO’s Beneil Dariush In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Quillan Salkilld racked up his fifth win in a row in the UFC tonight at UFC Fight Night 275 with a 1st round TKO of Beneil Dariush.

Round One

Missed head kick from Salkilld. Low kick for Dariush. Solid body kick from Dariush and is then able to clip Salkilld with a jab that puts Salkilld down, but he’s quickly back up.



Dariush into the clinch now looking for a takedown. Salkilld defending for now against the cage. Excellent balance from Salkilld to somehow stuff what looked like a certain takedown. Dariush still working on it though and gets him to his knees. Salkilld straight back up.



They jockey for position in the clinch, with Dariush still controlling for now as we reach the mid-way point of the opening round.



Dariush trying to get a single-leg, but Salkilld defending it. Finally Salkilld breaks free and immediately starts firing off big punches, landing a good right hand.



Dariush in real danger here as Salkilld unleashes more big strikes and then floors him with a right hand. Dariush initially tries to grab onto his legs on the mat, but then just covers up as punches start to rain down and the ref quickly moves in to end the fight, handing Salkilld his biggest win to date via TKO at 3.29mins of the first round.

Unfortunately that’s now the 36-year-old Dariush’s fourth defeat by strikes in the opening round in his past five fights, and for his own health he really needs to seriously consider hanging up his gloves now.