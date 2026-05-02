Steve Erceg Defeats Tim Elliott By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 275

Steve Erceg’s superior striking was too much for Tim Elliott tonight at UFC Fight Night 275, leading to a unanimous decision victory.

Round One

Elliott starts off with a series of oblique kicks attempts. He’s clinched up now looking for a potential takedown, but Erceg shakes that off.



Body kick for Elliott. He misses a spinning kick attempt and Erceg counters with a punch.



Elliott stays busy, but Erceg times a crisp one-two. Erceg coming close with a right hand counter now.



Erceg steps in with the jab. Left hook from Elliott. Jab for Erceg. Counter left from Erceg and Elliott calls him on.



Jab from Erceg as Elliott rushes in, but he also lands a glancing blow that knocks Erceg off-balance for a moment.



Swing and a miss from Elliott and Erceg lands again on the counter. Jab for him. And again. Calf kick from Elliott.



Good right down the pipe from Erceg. Elliott pressuring and Erceg picks out another punch, but Elliott follows in to land a takedown.



Erceg soon back up. He throws a head kick attempt. Elliott with a nice takedown late in the round.



Round Two



Elliott feeling out with a variety of strikes without really connecting, while Erceg connects with a few jabs.



Jab and then a left hook from Erceg off the back foot. Erceg moves in and lands another jab.



Now a right hand for Erceg after Elliott over-reaches. Glancing right hand for Erceg. Now a harder punch, but Elliott keeps on coming.



Elliott in on a takedown, but Erceg pops right back up facing the cage. Elliott with an elbow as he exits.



Calf kick from Elliott. Erceg tries for a takedown, but Elliott stops it quickly.



Nice right hand – left hook combo from Erceg to counter aggression from Elliott.



Body kick and a low kick from Elliott. Punch lands for Erceg. Now a takedown in the center of the Octagon from Erceg. He takes the back looking for a choke, but Elliott escapes and gets back to his feet.



There’s an exchange and again it’s Erceg with the cleaner work. Erceg drops down looking for a potential leg lock but quickly gives up on it and Erceg works to his feet.



Erceg continuing to work his boxing late in the round as Elliott defiantly marches forward regardless trying to make something happen to change the momentum.



Round Three

Short flurry of punches from Erceg. Calf kick from Elliott. Jab for Erceg. Body kick for him.



Erceg working the jab nicely. Calf kick for Elliott. Head kick almost gets through from Erceg.



Erceg with good footwork while working his jab. Erceg tries for a takedown, but Elliott wriggles free of that.



Harder jab from Erceg now and then a right behind it. Knee strike to the body now.



More one-two’s for Erceg and a punch to the body for good measure. Elliott drives into a takedown, but Erceg is straight back up.



Right hand from Erceg. Another good right. Frequent jabs and Elliott just doesn’t have an answer to this technical boxing from Erceg.



Elliott trying to clinch up and Erceg lands an elbow before they separate and Elliott threatens with a spinning backfist that doesn’t connect.



Erceg picks out another hard right. Elliott goes for a final takedown, but it’s shutdown.



Decision

Elliott relentlessly pressured from start to finish here, but Erceg patiently began to dial in with his clean, accurate boxing and was soon dominating the proceedings to emerge with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).