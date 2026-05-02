Carlos Prates Demolishes Jack Della Maddalena In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 275

Carlos Prates ruthlessly tore apart former 170lb champ Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC Fight Night 275 in Perth, Australia tonight as he put together power punches alongside chopping calf kick and big knees to deliver a 3rd round TKO finish.

Round One

The welterweight main event is underway in Perth, Australia!



Maddalena takes the center of the Octagon to start. Low kick for Prates. Swing and a miss from him. Pressure from JDM and he lands to the body.



Jab from Prates. Another body shot for Maddalena. Glancing right hook from him after Prates worked to the body.



Body kick from Maddalena. Calf kick for Prates. Now one from Maddalena. Prates taking the lead now. He lands a one-two.



Jab for Maddalena. Calf kick for Prates. Now one from Maddalena. Jab for Prates as JDM keeps his guard high.



Right hand for Prates and now a calf kick. Powerful body kick too from Prates. JDM back on the front foot now. He looks for a short flurry at close quarters against the cage, but Prates soon moves away.



Another nice body kick from Prates. One-two for him. He now fires off a knee to the head that at least partially got through the guard of JDM, but he seems ok.



One-two for Prates. He threatens with the knee again as JDM closes the distance and then is able to land a double-leg takedown.



JDM in Prates closed guard in the final seconds of the round.



Round Two



Leg kick for JDM. Maddalena with a punch now. He goes to the calf kick again.



Left hand for Prates. Now a big knee to the head from Prates. Maddalena pressuring forward and then goes for the takedown and gets it. He tries to hop onto the back of the rising Prates to go for a choke, but Prates shakes him off to get back to striking range.



Elbow strike from Prates. He aborts on a knee attempt. A couple of solid left hands from Prates, but JDM is covering up to absorb some of the impact.



JDM with a short flurry in close quarters. He backs up and then goes back in for a takedown, but Prates stuffs it this time.



Back to striking. JDM misses an uppercut but rips a body shot.



Hard punch from Prates and a big knee. A head kick threatens too and JDM might be wilting a bit here under these heavy power strikes. Prates punches again and a knee, but JDM weathers that storm.



Kick from Prates. JDM comes forward but is limping a bit. Prates is whipping in high knees effortlessly and are a big threat.



Late in the round Prates lands a big calf kick that takes JDM clean off his feet. After the bell Maddalena gingerly gets backs to his feet and yells in pain as he limps to his corner.



Round Three



A one-two from Prates. He fires that off again and then that big knee to the head behind it.



JDM tries to clinch up but Prates gets away and Maddalena is bleeding froma cut too.



JDM trying to throw some punches, but Prates lands the knee again and Maddalena slumps into a desperate takedown attempt that doesn’t pay off.



Maddalena increasingly bloodied here as Prates looks in his element. A big kick gets through the guard and puts JDM down.



Maddalena back up, but Prates is right back on him and he falls to the mat again under fire.



JDM all heart as he battles upright again. Prates lands the calf kick again and JDM’s leg buckles, with another landing to put him down. Prates stands over him and blasts more kicks aimed at that calf as JDM audibly shouts out ‘ahhh’ in pain.



Prates goes to the mat now to land ground-and-pound. JDM trying to tough it out, but this is one-way traffic and the ref soon steps in to end the fight, handing Prates a dominant TKO victory at 3.17mins of the third round.

JDM is a tough customer, but Prates size and power advantage proved too much for him, and once again the Brazilian finishes another fight inside the distance in style.