Marwan Rahiki Breaks Harry Hardwick’s Jaw For TKO Win At UFC Fight Night 269

Marwan Rahiki broke Harry Hardwick’s jaw on his way to a TKO stoppage at the end of the 2nd round tonight at UFC Fight Night 269.

Round One

Low kick from Rahiki is checked by Hardwick, who grins at his opponent afterwards.



High kick attempt from Rahiki, but he slips afterwards and Hardwick swoops onto him on the mat, then latches onto his back with the body triangle locked in as he stands.



Rahiki does a good job of breaking free from that and back to striking range. Hardwick with a right hand. Now a jab. Front kick to the body.



Hardwick just misses with a head kick attempt. Jab for Rahiki. Kick for Hardwick. Rahiki misses a punch and Hardwick lands a counter.



Body kick from Hardwick. Calf kick for Rahiki. Head kick attempt from Hardwick. Oblique kick from Rahiki. Nicely timed kick from Hardwick knocks Rahiki off-balance for a moment.



Rahiki looks for a kick, but Hardwick catches it and lands a punch. Punch lands nicely for Rahiki.



Body punch for Hardwick. Rahiki suddenly on the offensive as he lands heavy left and right hands. Hardwick eating big shots here, but survives and starts to fire back.



Low kicks exchanged. Heavy right and left hook for Rahiki. Spinning kick to the body for Rahiki in the final second of the round.



Round Two



Body kick for Hardwick. Now one lands for Rahiki. Calf kick for Hardwick. Left hand lands for Hardwick. High kick from Rahiki lands and backs Hardwick up. Rahiki with a big flurry of hard punches, but Hardwick absorbs those and then lands a front kick.



Hardwick coming forward now. Hardwick with a combo, but then Rahiki blasts him with big punches that stagger him. Rahiki looking for the finish as more rapid-fire punches land, but Hardwick somehow remains on his feet and is still in there scrapping.



Hardwick’s mouth is constantly hanging open now, but he doesn’t seem to be out of breath, so it’s possible he’s hurt his jaw. There’s just no quit in him though.



Hardwick working the jab now. Good spinning kick to the body from Rahiki. Hardwick with a nice takedown, but then Rahiki does well to transition on top.



Hardwick with a closed guard here and just tries to lock down and catch his breath.



Not much happening and the ref is calling for action. Hardwick able to scramble back to his feet.



Low kick for Hardwick. Rahiki with a kick too. Hardwick misses with a high kick and side kick at the end of the round.



In-between rounds Hardwick confirms that his jaw is broken, and that’s it, the fight is over – Rahiki wins by TKO at 5.00mins of the second round.



That was a great back-and-forth fight for as long as it lasted, with Hardwick showing impressive heart and toughness to battle on for as long as he did after eating some huge punches that dismantled his jaw.



