Tai Tuivasa vs. Sean Sharaf Announced For UFC Fight Night 275

Heavyweight slugger Tai Tuivasa will be back in action against Sean Sharaf at UFC Fight night 275 in Perth, Australia on May 2nd.



The 33-year-old Tuivasa is in dire need of a change in fortunes heading into this fight as he’s now lost six fights in a row.



Tuivasa had won five fights in a row via strikes beforehand, but back-to-back KO losses against Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich in 2022 began a slump in form that he’s not been able to dig himself out of so far.



Submission losses to Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura followed, while a split-decision loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 2024 resulted in him taking an extended break from the sport.



However, upon his return earlier this year, Tuivasa lost to Tallison Teixeira by unanimous decision, putting his place on the UFC roster in jeopardy.



The UFC appear to have handed Tuivasa a lifeline though as he’ll now be going up against the 32-year-old Sharaf, who is only 4-2 in his career to date, and has lost both his UFC fights so far.



Tuivasa vs. Sharaf joins a UFC Fight Night 275 card that will be headlined by former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates, while Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkiid serves as the co-main event.