Watch Andrei Arlovski Beats Up Influencer Jack Doherty’s Crew In Backstage Clash At Misfits Event

It’s been a weird weekend in the combat sports world in which a series of influencers have all crashed and burned for one reason or another, including Jack Doherty, who thought it would be a good idea to provoke former UFC legend Andrei Arlovski while attending the Misfits boxing event.



Doherty, a universally hated influencer, appeared to deliberately bump into Arlovski as they walked past each other at the event.



One of Doherty’s entourage then attempted to attack Arlovski and others joined in, but the ex-UFC heavyweight champion retaliated, rag-dolling one to the floor and kicking him, before aiming a punch at another, all while still clutching his phone.



Doherty’s large bodyguard had the common sense not to engage and instead attempted to diffuse the situation as Doherty and his cronies scurried away to lick their wounds.



Doherty can console himself with the fact that he’s not the only influencer to have been humiliated this weekend.



It all started on Friday when Sean Strickland challenged three influencer pals of Aiden Ross in the Octagon at the same time while live on a Kick stream and dropped each of them.



Then came Jake Paul’s big boxing match on Netflix against Anthony Joshua, which saw the influencer suffer a third round KO defeat that left his jaw broken in two places.



Paul has already undergone surgery to have several teeth removed and titanium plates fitted, and will now have to drink his Christmas meal through a straw as he begins a liquid diet on the road to recovery.



24 hours later it was controversial influencer and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate’s turn as he suffered an upset decision loss to the genuinely dreadful heavyweight boxer Chase DeMoor after running out of steam after just a couple of rounds.



And then Arlovski finished up the pre-Christmas festivities by humbling Doherty’s crew, which you can watch a video clip of in the video below.