UFC 323 Post-Fight Interviews

Watch UFC 323 post-fight interviews with some of the main card stars on last night’s card from Las Vegas.

Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili

Joshua Van

Tatsuro Taira

Henry Cejudo

Payton Talbott

