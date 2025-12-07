Alexandre Pantoja Suffers Broken Arm At UFC 323 As Joshua Van Becomes 125lb Champ

Joshua Van is the UFC’s new flyweight champion after Alexandre Pantoja suffered a freakish broken arm injury while falling off-balance onto the canvas just 26 seconds into the fight.

Round One

Solid low kick from Pantoja as he presses forward, but Van does find a home for a counter-punch.



Pantoja extremely aggressive here as he presses forward repeatedly on the attack.



Pantoja goes for a high kick, but then loses his balance and falls to the mat awkwardly, before immediately clutching his arm in pain and signalling that he can’t continue!



The tough-to-watch replay shows that as Pantoja fell he tried to post on his arm, only for it to appear to bend unnaturally and break.



That’s a really unfortunate way for a big fight like this to end just 26 seconds into the opening round, and sadly for Pantoja it also means the end of his flyweight title reign, with Van now being crowned champion.