Joanna Jedrzejczyk Issues Statement After Video Shows Jamahal Hill Threaten To KO Her At UFC 323

Over the weekend a surprising backstage video emerged of a heated altercation between retired star Joanna Jedrzejczyk and former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 323 on Saturday night.

“I’ll knock you the f*ck out … if you touch my girl I’m going to knock you the f*ck out, period,” Hill could be heard saying in the brief video clip, with Jedrzejczyk being held back as she replies, “yeah, you will?”

Unfortunately there’s no confirmed information as to what happened beforehand to help understand why the former 205lb champ felt the need to threaten the former woman’s 115lb champ in such an aggressive manner.



However, the 38-year-old Jedrzeyczyk has since issued a statement regarding the incident.



“I worked so hard to earn my reputation, and I am embarrassed to be in this situation,” Jedrzejczyk wrote on Instagram. “But when somebody uses my name, falsely, without any basis in truth, I will always stand up for myself, and for that I do not deserve to be threatened.

“I am mindful that I am a strong, capable woman who has the benefit of a lifetime of self-defense training. I have a platform, and resources, that most women don’t have. So I empathize with the women who are disrespected and threatened, and lack the power and means to stand up for themselves. And to stand up for the truth. I expect more from each of us as individuals and as a society, and I certainly expect more from athletes in our sport—especially former champions.

“I want to thank the UFC security and staff for their professionalism. I consider this matter closed, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season!”

Jedrzeczyk retired from the UFC in 2022 and was welcomed into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2024. A big star in her native Poland, she’s also fondly remembered by fans as one of the female greats in the UFC, and can often be seen at major events.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Hill is still an active fighter on the roster. Hill won the 205lb title back in 2023, but has since lost three fights in a row and is currently out of action until late in 2026 as he looks to recover from some bad injuries in recent years.