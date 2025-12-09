Khamzat Chimaev Planning Move To 205lbs After Defending Middleweight Title

By Ross Cole

Khamzat Chimaev only finally became middleweight champion in August after a unanimous decision victory over Dricus du Plessis, but it sounds like he doesn’t intend to stick around in the division much longer before mounting a new title challenge at light-heavyweight.

The revelation came after the 31-year-old admitted that he’s not overly enthused about the potential fights that await him in the 185lb division that he now rules the roost over.

“In my weight class… There is [Nassourdine] Imavov. There is [Sean] Strickland. Who else is in the top 5? [Anthony] Hernandez. Whoever. I don’t care,” Chimaev told ESPN. 

“These fights not make me excited, but I need to do my job. I need to make money. If there is big name that is like to make more money then I will be excited because if you get like $3 million for the fight then you have a good name and you make $5, $6 million. Of course you’re going to be excited for that. For one guy you do the double job. I need that kind of fights.” 

It was at that point that Khamzat revealed his intention to move up to 205lbs sooner rather than later.

“I want for sure one more fight and I’m going to go one more weight class up,” Chimaev said. “One more fight and I’ll move up to the next weight class.” 

In the interview the middleweight champ also discussed how his life has changed since winning his first UFC title.

“I don’t ever think about it so much,” Khamzat said. “It means a lot, of course. I want to be champion. If you are working somewhere you want to be the best at that job. It means a lot, but not that crazy emotional about that. For me, most important was that it makes my life better. I feel like I did it.

“A lot of things have changed. More and more fans. It’s hard to have privacy but more money, more everything… They make my money higher than I usually get, and I’ve made more money outside of the UFC.”

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

