UFC Fight Night 257 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 257 takes place this coming Saturday in Shanghai, China and we’ve got the full card for you below.



In the main event Johnny Walker comes in off two back-to-back KO losses to fight Zhang Mingyang, who will enjoy the home advantage as he looks to build on three first round victories in the UFC by strikes so far.



Brian Ortega went 1-1 last year and now fights for the first time in 2025 against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who posted the same 1-1 record in 2024 after moving up to featherweight.



Sergei Pavlovich shook off back-to-back defeats with a decision win early in the year and now fights the in-form Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who is on a five-fight winning streak.



A split-decision win in March ended a three-fight losing slump for Su Mudaerji and now he’ll try to build on that against Kevin Borjas, who lost his first two fights in the Octagon, but did pick up a unanimous decision win last time out.



China’s own Taiyilake Nueraji makes his UFC debut on the main card wielding an 11-1 career record and will be fighting Ireland’s Kiefer Crosbie, who has been submitted in both his fights for the promotion so far.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 257 card below.



Main Card



Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie



Prelims



Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson

Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus

Yi Zha vs. Westin Wilson

Xiao Long vs. You Su-young

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay