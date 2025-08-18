UFC Fight Night 257 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 257 takes place this coming Saturday in Shanghai, China and we’ve got the full card for you below.

In the main event Johnny Walker comes in off two back-to-back KO losses to fight Zhang Mingyang, who will enjoy the home advantage as he looks to build on three first round victories in the UFC by strikes so far.

Brian Ortega went 1-1 last year and now fights for the first time in 2025 against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who posted the same 1-1 record in 2024 after moving up to featherweight.

Sergei Pavlovich shook off back-to-back defeats with a decision win early in the year and now fights the in-form Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who is on a five-fight winning streak.

A split-decision win in March ended a three-fight losing slump for Su Mudaerji and now he’ll try to build on that against Kevin Borjas, who lost his first two fights in the Octagon, but did pick up a unanimous decision win last time out.

China’s own Taiyilake Nueraji makes his UFC debut on the main card wielding an 11-1 career record and will be fighting Ireland’s Kiefer Crosbie, who has been submitted in both his fights for the promotion so far.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 257 card below.

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas
Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Prelims

Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson
Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard
Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus
Yi Zha vs. Westin Wilson
Xiao Long vs. You Su-young
Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

