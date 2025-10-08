Charles Oliveira Wants Final Fight To Be Against Max Holloway For BMF Belt

By Ross Cole

Charles Oliveira Wants Final Fight To Be Against Max Holloway For BMF Belt

Ahead of his headlining clash with Mateusz Gamrot in Brazil this weekend, Charles Oliveira has signalled that the end of his career could be on the horizon.

In a new interview the 35-year-old Oliveira reveals that he’d like the final fight of his career to be against Max Holloway for the BMF title, though he is of course also open to another lightweight title shot too.

“First is winning this fight,” Oliveira told Shakeil Mahjouri of his bout against Gamrot. “And fighting for the title, whether it’s BMF or the title of the division. This is a great fight that will propel me towards the title… Everyone would love to see [the Max] fight, and I want this to be my last fight.”

Oliveira is currently ranked No.4 in the division, so it’s not out of the realms of possibility that he could push back into title contention with a win over Gamrot.

However, given that he was KO’d by current champion Ilia Topuria last time out, and his next opponent is only ranked No.8, it doesn’t feel like the most likely scenario.

Oliveira certainly more than qualifies for a shot at the BMF title however after a career that’s seen him not only win the lightweight title, but also rack up numerous coveted UFC records, including the most finishes in company history (20) and most submissions (16).

Paddy Pimblett has also been talked about as a potential next opponent for Holloway however, so it remains to be seen what the UFC’s plans will be, and the outcome of Saturday night’s headliner in Rio will certainly help to narrow down the options.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

