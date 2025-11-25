Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street

Jon Jones met up with Khamzat Chimaev during a visit to Chechnya this week and soon found himself being outwrestled by the middleweight champion.



A video of their brief playful wrestling duel on the street sees Khamzat getting underhooks on the former two-division champion and then use a body lock to partially take him down to one knee, though he then lets him back up rather than trying to put him on his back.



Jones then gets up and pretends to run away, before coming back and hugging it out with his fellow UFC ace while they both laugh.



The 31-year-old Khamzat is currently enjoying his first few months as a UFC champion after seizing the middleweight title from Dricus du Plessis back in August, taking his undefeated record to 15-0 in the process.



As for Jones, the former light-heavyweight champion vacated the heavyweight title and retired earlier in the year, only to then change his mind about hanging up his gloves barely a week later after word broke about the UFC planning an historic event at the White House in 2026.



Jones has been campaigning to fight at the event ever since, but the fact that he had opted to retire rather than fight Tom Aspinall appears to have angered Dana White enough that he’s since declared that there’s a “billion-to-one” chance that he’d let Jones fight on the high-profile card.



Check out Jones and Khamzat’s wrestling exchange in the video below.

Khamzat Chimaev grappling with Jon Jones 👀



(via IG / rizvan82) pic.twitter.com/qYeP7BJQQo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 25, 2025