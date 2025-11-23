UFC Fight Night 265 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Following yesterday’s UFC Fight Night 265 event in Qatar the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

One of four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses was handed out to main event winner Arman Tsarukyan, who was able to showcase his complete MMA game en-route to a 2nd round submission finish over Dan Hooker. Tsarukyan was energetic in the striking exchanges, landed several takedowns and had strong control on top before he managed to slide into full mount with a couple of minutes remaining in the round and then locked in a fight-ending arm-triangle choke.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta only had a few days notice for his fight against Shamil Gaziev, but he made the most of the opportunity by flooring his opponent twice early in the opening round to deliver a KO finish after just 82 seconds. That was Cortes-Acosta’s 5th fight of 2025, going 4-1, and also his 2nd performance bonus in a row.

Kyoji Horiguchi showed the UFC what it’s been missing over the past nine years since he left with an excellent performance in his comeback fight against Tagir Ulanbekov in the main card opener. Horiguchi took the fight to Ulanbekov with his fast, agile striking and footwork, but then also matched up well with him when the fight went to the mat too. Horiguchi would go on to dominate the first two rounds and then put the icing on the cake with a third round rear-naked choke finish.

Also earning a performance bonus was prelim fighter Luke Riley, who endured a tough first round against Bogdan Grad, but then turned things around early in the 2nd when he dropped him with a left hand and then unleashed ground-and-pound to deliver a knockout finish.

